This week’s factory quotes have seen prices remain unchanged at most outlets with quotes for prime cattle generally 10c/kg above the same week last year.

Bullocks (steers) are generally being quoted at €4.60/kg on the grid. In the same week last year, steer price had bottomed out at €4.50/kg on the grid.

According to the Bord Bia beef market tracker, the average Irish R3 grade bullock (steer) price to date, this year, has been €5.01/kg, which is 24c/kg above the average steer price in the the same time period of 2022 (€4.77/kg).

Overall beef kills in both weeks 42 and 43 have surpassed 40,000 head of cattle which is considered a large weekly beef kill but despite this, processors remain particularly keen for supplies of in-spec prime cattle.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €4.65/kg on the grid generally speaking, leaving an in-spec R-3- grade heifer coming in at €4.85/kg on the grid.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at 4.60/kg on the grid leaving the same grade and spec of a steer coming into €4.80/kg carcass weight.

In the week ending Sunday, October 22, the average price paid for an R=3= grade steer was just under €4.80/kg, inclusive of all bonuses paid.

The average price paid for the same grade of a heifer in that week was just over €4.86/kg.

Cow price

Cow price has remained steady. As always, most stronger cow-buying outlets will pay accordingly for well-fleshed cows but are also interested in parlour cows at a price.

U grade cows are being quoted at €4.20-4.30/kg in general, with up to €4.50/kg being quoted at the top-end of the scale.

R-grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-4.20/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at €3.80-4.00/kg while P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.70-3.90/kg.

According to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) the average price paid for an O=3= grade cow in the week ending Sunday, October 22, was just under €4.00/kg.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.75-4.80/kg for U grades with €4.65-4.70/kg being quoted for R grades.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €4.45-4.50/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.35-4.40/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid in general.