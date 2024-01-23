This week’s factory quotes have seen the lower price quotes from last week edge up for this week while the higher quotes from last week have held for this week.

Generally speaking, steer (bullock) price quotes have increased by 50c/kg, and more in cases, since early November of last year.

It remains to be seen if prices will continue to increase, however sentiment amongst buyers of forward-store cattle at marts around the country suggests the mood on price is one of further positivity.

Factory quotes – heifers and steers

Bullocks are being quoted at €5.10-5.20/kg on the grid this week, generally speaking.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.15-5.25/kg on the grid.

Demand for finished heifers and steers remains strong from all major beef processors.

Supplies of both heifers and steers to-date, this year, are running ahead of January 2023 levels.

Cow price

Cow prices have increased at some outlets this week also despite supplies remaining high.

In the week ending Sunday, January 14, over 8,900 cows were slaughtered at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-approved factories, an increase of 1,000 head on the equivalent week of last year.

Short-fleshed cows make up a large volume of these cow kill figures and naturally enough, processors are willing to pay more where well-fleshed, heavy cows are presented for slaughter.

U-grade cows are being quoted at €4.70-4.75/kg and R grade cows are being quoted at €4.50-4.65/kg, generally speaking, but much more is available at some outlets for choice lots of fleshed R and U-grade cows.

In the week ending Sunday, January 14, official DAFM figures show up to€5.05/kg was paid for U=3= grade cows.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-4.15/kg while P grade cows are being quoted at €4.00-4.15/kg.

A look at prices actually paid for cows by grade in the second week of January is available here.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.25-5.40/kg for U grades, with €5.15-5.30/kg being quoted for R grades.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €4.95-5.10/kg, generally speaking with €4.85-5.00/kg being quoted for P grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid.

Farmers can see the prices actually paid for bulls by each factory in the week ending Sunday, January 14 by clicking here.