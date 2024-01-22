The removal of agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics from the ineligible occupation list has been welcomed by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

This development, the executive director of the FTMTA Michael Farrelly said, means that mechanics from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) can apply for employment under a general work permit which “should help to make an impact on the shortage of technicians in our industry”.

Over the past 18 months, Farrelly said the industry’s all-island trade body has “been working hard to address the current shortfall of suitably qualified technicians in our industry”.

The ineligible list of occupations for employment permits was effective from December 20, 2023.

In most cases, applicants may not apply for employment permits in respect of these employments.

Ineligible occupation list

In tackling the issue of the removal of agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics from the ineligible list of occupations, Farrelly explained that there was a “multi-faceted approach to this issue”.

This was carried out through engagement with various training bodies and within the industry itself to try and raise the industry’s profile.

This was done, “while also drawing attention to the opportunities that a career as an agricultural technician can yield,” Farrelly added.

A second element to the FTMTA’s campaign to tackle the immediate shortage of technicians within the industry was to examine how to source technicians from outside the EEA.

However, this approach had previously been hindered due to the presence of mechanics on the Department of Enterprise Trade & Employment’s ILO, which meant such professionals were ineligible for general employment permits (GEP).

Michael Farrelly, executive director of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Source: FTMTA

“With this in mind, the FTMTA undertook an extensive lobbying campaign to have both agricultural mechanics and HGV mechanics removed from the ILO,” Farrelly said.

Farrelly told Agriland that the campaign “wouldn’t have happened” without the lobbying of the executive council members” of the FTMTA.

He explained that the “campaign was strongly supported by our executive council members who carried out extensive lobbying of elected representatives in their local areas.

The executive director of the FTMTA explained that a public consultation submission was made to the interdepartmental group (IDG) as part of a review of the occupations’ list in August 2023.

“The IDG subsequently recommended that both professions should be removed from the ILO,” Farrelly added.

“We will continue to engage with the government, Solas, education bodies and industry partners to raise awareness about the opportunities available within our industry and to promote the career paths that are open to qualified agricultural mechanics,” Farrelly concluded