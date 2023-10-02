This week’s factory quotes see processors that were ahead on prices last week, reduce their quotes for this week while the lower prices from last week have held firm for this week.

Some processors have reduced their quote for prime cattle by up to 10c/kg. Despite this, there remains a variation of 15c/kg in quotes for steers between processors this week.

A look at the Bord Bia Beef Market Tracker shows that in the week ending Saturday, September 23, the Irish Composite Beef Price was 31c/kg below the Export Benchmark Price of €4.75/kg.

Weekly kills have increased over the past three consecutive weeks but despite this, the total number of cattle processed this year is 50,500 head below last year.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Top quotes for prime cattle have fallen by 10c/kg in cases, however, a price difference of 15c/kg remains between the top and bottom prime-cattle price offerings.

As always, the stronger prices appear to be more available in the northern half of the country, generally speaking.

Heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.65-4.70/kg on the grid with an additional 10c/kg weight bonus available from at least one processor, leaving €4.80/kg on offer for heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid with the same 10c/kg weight bonus available from one Co. Donegal-based processor.

Cow price

Quotes for U-grade cows are varying by up to 20c/kg this week. Cows grading U are being quoted at between €4.30-4.50/kg, while cows grading R are being quoted at €4.20 in general, with more available in cases.

Cows grading O are being quoted at €3.90-4.00 and P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.80-3.90/kg.

The stronger cow-buying outlets remain keen for all types of cows and as always, well-fleshed, heavy cows with carcass weights over 270kg are the ones that secure the higher price offerings for their respective grades.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.75-4.85/kg for U-grades, with €4.65-4.75/kg being quoted for R-grades.

Bulls grading O are being quoted at €4.45-4.65/kg with €4.35-4.55/kg being quoted for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid.