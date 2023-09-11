Most processors have moved to increase their price quotes for all types of cattle this week.

Quotes for prime cattle have generally increased by 5c/kg and quotes for cows have increased by up to 20c/kg in some cases.

While beef prices are increasing, a look at the Bord Bia Beef Market Tracker shows that as of Saturday, September 2, the Irish composite price was €4.37/kg, a total of 31c/kg below the export benchmark price of €4.68/kg.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Quotes for heifers this week are ranging from €4.70-4.80/kg on the grid with the higher price quotes available for in-spec heifers with a carcass weight between 300-400kg.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €4.65-4.75/kg on the grid with the higher price quotes available primarily for in-spec steers with 300-400kg carcass weights.

Factory procurement staff are actively on the roads sourcing cattle on farms this week and are willing to negotiate where batches of suitable cattle are available.

Advertisement

Cow price

Demand for cows appears to have strengthened this week with some outlets raising their P-grade cow quotes by up to 20c/kg.

With this week’s factory quotes €4.45-4.55/kg is being offered for cows grading U and 10c/kg less that this is on offer for cows grading R.

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-4.25/kg and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.00-4.15/kg. Some sites are quoting much less than this, while other sites are paying above these quotes for cows.

Farmers with well-fleshed cows with carcass weights above 270kg should ensure they are being well looked after by their factory agent on price, regardless of the cow’s conformation grade.

Advertisement

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.85-4.95/kg for U grades, while bulls grading R are being quoted at €4.75/kg-4.85/kg.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.55-4.65/kg and P-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.45-4.55/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.65/kg on the grid.

There is plenty of variation between processors on quotes for all types of cattle this week and farmers should be mindful of this when selling finished beef cattle.