This weeks factory quotes have seen prime cattle prices increase by 5c/kg at many sites, as the final full week factory kill of 2023 gets underway.

Most sites are processing cattle all five days this week, and will close for Christmas, before reopening on Wednesday, December 27, for a three-day week. Most sites will then reopen in the new year on Tuesday, January 2.

The beef trade has been strengthening for the past six consecutive weeks, with prices for all types of cattle on the rise.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifer quotes have increased this week, with almost all sites now quoting at least €4.95/kg on the grid or higher. Up to €5.05/kg on the grid is available at some sites for choice lots of heifers.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €4.90/kg on the grid in general, with up to €5.00/kg on the grid available at the higher-end of the price scale, for choice lots of bullocks.

Supplies of finished steers have been in decline in recent weeks, however, finished heifer supplies have been remaining firm over the past few weeks.

Cow price

Cow price quotes have generally held for this week at the same level as last week.

In the week ending Sunday, December 10, the average price paid for an O=3= grade cow was €4.14/kg and the top price paid was €4.50/kg.

Farmers can click here to view prices paid for cows by grade and factory.

This week, factories are quoting €4.50/kg for cows grading a U. Cows grading an R are being quoted at €4.40/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-€4.15/kg and P grade cows are being quoted at €3.95-€4.05.

There is plenty of variation in cow price, depending on the processor and the quality of the cows being presented.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls and under-16-month bulls have both managed to strengthen in price at many processing outlets this week.

€4.95-€5.10/kg is being quoted for bulls grading a U. Bulls grading an R are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.85-€5.00/kg. Bulls grading an O are being quoted at €4.75-€4.80/kg and bulls grading a P are being quoted at €4.65-€4.70/kg.

To view the average prices paid in the first week of December for Young Bulls, farmers can click here.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.85-€4.90/kg on the grid.