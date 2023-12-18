Ballyloughane in Galway city will become home to a new group of residents in 2024, with the arrival of a family of Dexter cows, as part of a biodiversity pilot project by Galway City Council.

Working with a local farmer, Galway City Council will bring eight Dexter cows to graze the headland east of Ballyloughane Beach over the winter months until March 2024, as part of the ‘Buaile Bó Ballyloughane’ pilot project.

Local schools and community groups are invited to participate in an ambassador programme to share information about this native Irish breed, agriculture, and its relationship to Irish biodiversity.

Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr. Eddie Hoare commented: “With the arrival of these lovely little cows into Ballyloughane, Galway City Council is delighted to launch the Buaile Bó Ballyloughane project.

“Local residents and school children will have a chance to learn about these lovely animals, and how they help support wildflowers, pollinators and biodiversity underground, by grazing on the long grass around the headland.

“Galway City Council is engaging with local schools and community groups to participate in an ambassador programme to share information about the cows, agriculture and its relationship to Irish biodiversity.”

Dexter cattle

The ambassadors will be provided with a printed vest and hat to show their participation in the project and their willingness to share details of the project with members of the public.

Paula Kearney, Galway City biodiversity officer added: “Dexter cows work very well for conservation and biodiversity projects because they are hardy, and relatively small – so they are not severe on the land.

“They are good ‘browsers’ and can live on low-quality vegetation and forage for their food.

“Grazing the long grass in Ballyloughane over winter will help to provide good conditions for wildflowers such as Knapweed, Red Clover, Birds-foot trefoil, and Meadowsweet to establish in the spring – as the grass is kept low, and the cows are removing thatch and creating small patches of bare ground for wildflowers.”

She explained that when the Dexter cows move to other pastures in the summer, the council hopes to see a species-rich meadow establish in this area, with a diversity of native Irish flora, in turn attracting pollinators such as bees, hoverflies, butterflies, moths and other beneficial insects and wildlife such as frogs and hedgehogs.

The project will commence in early 2024 and workshops and information sessions for local schools and residents will take place in the New Year to introduce and discuss the project, and to garner feedback.

This project is supported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) under the National Biodiversity Action Plan (2017-2021) and the Creative Ireland Programme.