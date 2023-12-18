The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced an extension to the closing date of the 2024 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector.

The department said that the scheme will now close for application at 5:00p.m on Wednesday January 10, 2024. The closing date was previously due to fall last Friday, December 15, 2023.

This €10 million scheme is intended to help in the development of the horticulture sector, by grant aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

This includes renewable energy, along with the adoption of technology which is specific to commercial horticulture production.

Horticulture

The investment scheme aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.

DAFM said that the scheme can cover growers of field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples, and beekeeping.

The minimum investment which will be considered for grant aid is €10,000, excluding VAT, except in the case of beekeeping where a minimum investment of €2,000, excluding VAT, applies.

The upper cumulative limit, per applicant, for investments under the scheme over the period 2023-2027 is €5 million.

The department said that aid for each investment will be decided “based on the availability of funds and the ongoing priorities for each sector within the industry as well as the quality and scale of the proposals”.

The grant aid will be paid at a rate of 40%, or a maximum rate of 50% in the case of young farmers, on the cost of investments approved and completed to the satisfaction of DAFM.

Minister of State at DAFM, Pippa Hackett announced the scheme during the winter meeting of the Horticulture Industry Forum last month.

“This year has been particularly challenging for growers with incomes hit by high input costs and difficult weather conditions, making it hard for growers to reinvest and grow their enterprise in line with the vision set out in the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027.

“The allocation of €10 million demonstrates the government’s continued support for and commitment to this important sector,” Minister Hackett said.