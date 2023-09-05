This week’s factory quotes for finished beef cattle sees last week’s price increases set in across more factory outlets with plenty of positivity from procurement staff on the trade.

Cattle price had been on a declining trend throughout July and into the first half of August. The latter part of August saw price cuts stall and price quotes began to increase again last week.

It remains to be seen how long the period of positivity will continue in the beef trade, however the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which is set to get underway this week, is set to be a major boost to beef sales – across Europe in particular.

Any major international events which may increase burger sales, increases the demand for manufacturing beef which is a positive for the cow and bull trade alike.

Factory Quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €4.65/kg on the grid again this week at most outlets with top prices of €4.75/kg on the grid available for suitable heifers at some of the stronger-paying outlets.

Bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €4.60/kg on the grid in general this week at most outlets with top quotes of €4.70/kg on the grid for suitable steers at the higher-end of the price scale.

Breed bonuses remain available on both in-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and steers with price bonuses ranging from 5-30c/kg.

Cow quotes

Cow price has increased at some sites this week. Cows grading a U are being quoted at €4.30-4.40/kg in general with cows grading an R being quoted at €4.20-4.30/kg.

O-grade cows are being quoted at €3.90-4.05/kg with P-grade cows being quoted at €3.80-€3.90/kg.

Short-fleshed cows and cows with a carcass weight below 270kg will be priced differently and well-fleshed heavy cows may be eligible for a higher price per kilo.

Bulls

Under-24-month-bulls grading U are being quoted at flat prices ranging from €4.80-4.90/kg in general, with 10c/kg less available for bulls grading an R.

O-grade under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.50-4.60/kg in general with 10c/kg less available for bulls grading P.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.60/kg on the grid.