This week’s factory quotes see finished cattle prices continue to rise at some sites and holding firm at others, despite talk from some procurement staff of the trade turning.

Although Irish beef prices are on the rise, a look at the Bord Bia Beef Market Tracker shows that the Irish composite (beef) price remains well below the export benchmark price, indicating scope for further price increases.

The supply of finished cattle has fallen for the past three consecutive weeks. The total beef kill this year to date is 45,750 head below last year.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Quotes for prime cattle have lifted by 10c/kg in cases, leaving a price difference of 20c/kg between the top and bottom prime-cattle price offerings.

The stronger prices appear to be more available in the northern half of the country, generally speaking.

Heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.70-4.80/kg on the grid with an additional 10c/kg weight bonus available from at least one processor, leaving €4.90/kg on offer for heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.65-4.75/kg on the grid with the same 10c/kg weight bonus available from one Co. Donegal-based processor.

Cow price

Cow price quotes are varying by up to 30c/kg this week. Cows grading U are being quoted at between €4.30-4.60/kg, while cows grading R are being quoted at €4.20-4.50/kg.

Cows grading O are being quoted at €4.00-4.30 and P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.80-4.10/kg.

The stronger cow-buying outlets appear extremely keen for all types of cows this week but well-fleshed, heavy cows with carcass weights over 270kg will secure the higher price offerings as always.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.90-5.05/kg for U-grades, with €4.80-4.95/kg being quoted for R-grades.

Bulls grading O are being quoted at €4.70-4.75/kg with €4.50-4.65/kg being quoted for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.65-4.75/kg on the grid.