In current times, all sectors of agriculture are working to find new ways of improving the efficiency of their operations in a bid to reduce emissions. One beef processor based in Northern Ireland is funding a project to demonstrate the benefits of improved genetics.

In 2018, Foyle Food Group rolled out its Superior Genetics Programme to its farmer beef suppliers based in Northern Ireland.

Following the success of the venture, the beef processing business then made the programme available to its suppliers based on mainland UK.

The Superior Genetics Programme allows all eligible applicants the option to access free Aberdeen Angus genetics.

The Artificial Insemination (AI) straws used in the initiative are taken from bulls that are deemed to be of superior overall beef performance.

The AI straws are available to farmers in Northern Ireland who supply cattle to Foyle Food group through the producer group Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef (AAQB) Ltd.

Who or what is AAQB?

On a recent visit to the Foyle research farm, Agriland met with the AAQB business development manager Eamon Kelly as well as Foyle Food Group’s Wayne Acheson and Andrew Clarke.

AAQB’s Eamon Kelly explained what the farmer-owned and independently run producer group does.

“We’re a farmer owned co-operative established in 1998 and form part of the supply chain partnership with the Foyle Food Group since that time.

“In terms of our membership, we have members across in every county in Northern Ireland totalling approximately 450 members.

He explained that both beef farmers and dairy farmers who sell calves or store cattle are members of the group.

“We organise our finishers to buy the calves or store cattle available in the group to keep the cattle in the scheme. “

Kelly explained: “AAQB has a robust verification process in place, which includes an initial farm visit, attendance on kill days and well-established DNA testing procedures.

Eligible cattle supplied by producer group members receive up to 30p/kg bonus for their beef all year round.

“The information we require for cattle to be eligible includes the animal ear-tag number, date of birth, herd of origin and sire details. AAQB members market their Angus beef through Foyle Campsie and Foyle Omagh.

All animals must be registered with the scheme at least 30 days in advance of slaughter.

Kelly further added that all of the cattle the producer group supplies are sired by Angus bulls that are registered with either the breed society in Perth, Scotland, or the breed society in the Republic of Ireland.

AAQB supplies approximately 500 Angus cattle/week to Foyle Food Group all year round.

On farm visits, farmers receive a full feedback report, looking at the lifetime performance of the cattle and analysing the performance of progeny from each individual sire used within the herd.

Foyle bulls and free AI straws

Foyle purchased a number of Aberdeen Angus bulls to supply AI straws to the farmers in the producer group.

Foyle’s Andrew Clarke told Agriland: “Bulls such as Rawburn Enron are used in the programme. Another one of our bulls is Elliot Bravo. This bull is in the top 1% of the Aberdeen Angus breed.

“Elliot Bravo was the top bull in the UK to combine calving ease, short gestation and growth.”

“It’s not just about giving out free straws. We’re helping the farmers and pointing them in the right direction to buy good genetics.”

Foyle Food Group’s Wayne Acheson explained to Agriland that the reason the processor is funding the programme is “to demonstrate to farmers how better genetics will improve the lifetime performance of their cattle.”

Acheson said the processor decided to roll out the programme as it believed the carcass performance of the breed was not developing at a sufficient rate.

He said: “Prior to establishing the programme, we found that AI sires which had been offered to farmers had easy calving and short gestation traits, but were poor in terms of their terminal production traits.

“We believe that AI sires should be in the top 1% for both terminal and maternal traits. Growth traits should be considered equally as important as calving ease and gestation length.”

Acheson believes there is scope to improve the bulls that AI companies and breeders are making available within the Industry.

Eamon Kelly explained: “Our producer group members are entitled to one free Angus AI straw from these bulls for every eligible Angus animal the farmer finishes.

Farmers who buy-in cattle can decide who they want to supply the AI straws to with the understanding that the animals are sold back to the finisher and marketed through Foyle Food Group.

“The larger finishers have supply partnerships with dairy farmers so these beef finishers supply the straws to the dairy farmer and then buy the progeny back.

How is the genetics programme going?

Kelly said “a daily deadweight gain calculation is carried out after the animal is slaughtered to determine its performance.The results are already looking positive”.

Kelly said the processor-funded programme, which is available to AAQB members, has already reduced slaughter age by 40 days since it began in 2018.

The Superior Genetics Programme has improved the lifetime performance by 13% in suckler herds and by 7% in dairy herds. This is compared to other AI sires and stock bulls used within these herds.

Foyles Wayne Acheson said: “We are always looking for better genetics. We are looking at easy calving, short gestation and fast-growing genetics.

“The most recent purchase Rawburn Enron, is in the top 4% in the world for feed efficiency and performed 20% better than the average of his comrades on the Growsafe Feed Efficiency Trail in his herd of origin.

“Rawburn Enron only consumed 3.21 kg DM to gain 1 kg of live weight.

“I believe the genetics of our beef cattle is the biggest thing we can improve on to make our farms more sustainable.”

Acheson mentioned research from the US that is showing promising developments.

He said: “There are herds in the US that have been doing feed efficiency tests over 15 years and are now using 40% less feed for the same growth.

“That farmer can feed 40% more cattle on the same land or use that land for something else and if we can bring that to Ireland, that’s a game changer.”

Concluding, Acheson said: “Feed efficiency and genetics is how the beef industry will catch up on performance with the pig and chicken industry”.

Foyle Food group supplies beef to markets across the UK and EU as well as many other countries all around the world.