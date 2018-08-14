Factories slow to raise spring lamb quotes, but deals being done at higher prices

As mentioned last week, the demand for spring lamb is set to intensify with the onset of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. Despite this, spring lamb buyers are sluggish when it comes to upping the base quotes offered.

For the most part, procurement managers have opted to maintain quotes at last week’s levels, with base quotes of 490-500c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance bonuses) on the table.

However, deals are being done at much higher prices and farmers who are willing to bargain hard when it comes to marketing stock have secured returns of 510-520c/kg over recent days.

There’s also scope to look for leniency when it comes to carcass weight cut-off limits. Towards the latter stages of last week, some producers secured deals up to 21.5kg, while others sold lambs on the basis of a 22kg carcass cut-off.

Although the spring lamb market remains relatively strong, the ewe trade appears to remain difficult; some buyers even dropped ewe base quotes to 260c/kg this week, while others held at 270c/kg.

Supplies

Meanwhile, figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 63,326 sheep were slaughtered in approved sheepmeat export plants during the week ending August 5 – up 1,571 head on the previous week.

Although throughput increases were witnessed in the spring lamb category, the number of hogget and cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings decreased on the week before.