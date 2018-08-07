Confidence growing in spring lamb market

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha is drawing closer and, as a result, confidence in the spring lamb market is growing.

Although processors are slow to raise base quotes, with many opting to hold at 490-500c/kg, improvements look to be on the way. Where quotes have not already hit the 500c/kg mark, the general consensus is that they will before the close of this week.

With this, the ball is back in the farmers’ court when it comes to negotiating deals and farmers are in a strong position before giving the green light for slaughter.

The importance of Eid al-Adha and its resulting demand cannot be allowed to pass without providing farmers with higher prices.

During the weeks preceding the festival, demand for Irish lamb – both on the live export and dead markets – reaches a peak.

As it stands, exporters are active in the market sourcing long-tailed ram lambs for Middle Eastern countries; their presence will invariably reduce the pool of lambs available to factory buyers, thus strengthening the farmers’ negotiation position.

What’s more, the cost of producing a lamb – particularly in the areas hardest hit by this summer’s drought – has risen substantially. Therefore, it’s imperative that farmers bargain hard when it comes to marketing lambs over the coming weeks.

There’s also scope for leeway when it comes to carcass weight cut-offs; if factories want lamb, they should be willing to pay up to 22kg over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the market doesn’t look as promising for ewes. As it stands, procurement managers are starting negotiations at 260-270c/kg for such animals. With many plants operating 40kg carcass cut-offs, higher prices may be achieved at the ringside.

Supplies

Official figures from the Department of Agriculture’s sheep kill database show that some 61,755 sheep were slaughtered in approved export plants during the week ending July 29 – down 2.6% or 1,629 head on the previous week.

Throughput decreases were witnessed in both the spring lamb and cast (ewe and ram) categories, while hogget throughput increased marginally.