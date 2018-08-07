Bigger sprayer factory set to ‘double production’

UK sprayer manufacturer Househam has completed work on a “six-figure investment” on its new factory.

The new facility in Lincolnshire (England) increases the factory’s footprint by 30% and production capacity by 50%, with double the number of construction bays for Househam’s latest self-propelled sprayers.

There’s even enough space to test the “biggest sprayers in its range”.

The expansion comes after a 12-month period for Househam which saw the company grow its exports by a reported 25%.

Robert Willey, managing director of Househam, said: “This factory completes the first stage of our investment into our future.

We design and build all our machinery on-site, so improved facilities will increase our service to farmers.

“We’re a British business and Brexit will create opportunities for us – both here and abroad. We need to be well placed to take advantage of this, as new markets open up to us.

“Our new factory will allow us to meet increasing demand – supporting farmers worldwide while supporting the local economy too.”

The factory also houses a second-hand workshop, offering servicing and parts to its “global customer base”.

This customer base apparently requires a growing staff team. In response, Househam is creating jobs for “both new and experienced workers in the industry”.

Latest self-propelled sprayer

The new part of the factory is currently manufacturing the Harrier – Househam’s latest self-propelled sprayer (which was launched this summer).

Designed and built “directly from operator feedback”, the ‘next-generation’ Harrier comes fitted with the company’s trademark Total Machine Control (TMC) V3 and FieldMaster GPS on-board operating system.

With the factory complete, Househam is now set to enter its second phase of development as construction begins on its ‘Househam Academy’ – a specialist training space for customers, staff and local young people interested in the industry.

The academy (an artist’s impression of which is pictured below) is due for completion by the end of the year.