Kilkenny woman crowned International Miss Macra 2018

The August bank holiday weekend just gone saw one of the big festivals of the Macra na Feirme Calendar year – the International Miss Macra Festival – take place in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Kilkenny representative, Josephine O’Neill, was crowned International Miss Macra 2018 late on Sunday night (August 5).

Following a weekend of interviews and challenges, the winner was chosen from the 24 candidates who had all been put forward from their counties and regions.

Trisha Delahunty of Seandun, Co. Cork and Rebeca Brunt of Fermanagh took home second and third place respectively on the night, at this year’s festival.

The worthy winner Josephine is a secondary school teacher and an active member of Macra, both at county level and for her club of Callan Macra na Feirme.

Having just finished up as county secretary, Josephine is currently in the role of assistant county secretary until next year.

At club level, she is competitions officer for Callan Macra and served as vice-chairperson during the club’s 70th anniversary celebrations last year.

Advertisement

Josephine received Macra’s Silver Leadership Award in 2017, and was national runner-up in impromptu public speaking in 2016. She has also taken part in debating, impromptu debating, team public speaking and ‘Question Time’ quizzes.

Taking second place on the night was Trisha Delahunty, who represented the Seandun region of Cork’s Macra clubs.

For her home club of Carrigaline Macra, Trisha has held the roles of club treasurer and club secretary.

She has won considerable national success, being an All-Ireland winner of team public speaking, senior debating and impromptu debating.

Meanwhile, representing Fermanagh, Rebecca Brunt took home third place at this year’s festival. A member of Lisbellaw Young Farmers’ Club, Rebecca has previously served as county secretary and county chairperson – both for two-year terms.