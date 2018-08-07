‘The big cheese’: Dairygold reels in 8 International Cheese accolades
Dairygold scooped up a total of eight awards at the recent International Cheese awards, which was held in Nantwich, England.
With a total of three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, Dairygold proved one of the world’s most successful cheesemakers at the awards, according to the Cork-based processor.
More than 5,000 of the finest cheeses from 27 countries around the globe competed for prizes at the event, which has been running since 1897.
A silver medal was presented to Dairygold for its Irish White Mature Cheddar “in recognition of top quality and flavour”.
Capping off the event, the co-operative society also received four bronze awards.
Commenting on the awards, Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe said: “Considering the tough international competition, these awards are a wonderful recognition of the high standards and innovation that Dairygold dedicates to the craft of cheese-making.”
Dairygold picked up the gold award for its Soured Cream while its American Style Soft Cheese proved successful with a silver award.
Dairygold’s Irish-made Emmental Cheese was also honoured in the ‘Newly Launched Category’.