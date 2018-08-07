‘The big cheese’: Dairygold reels in 8 International Cheese accolades

Dairygold scooped up a total of eight awards at the recent International Cheese awards, which was held in Nantwich, England.

With a total of three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, Dairygold proved one of the world’s most successful cheesemakers at the awards, according to the Cork-based processor.

More than 5,000 of the finest cheeses from 27 countries around the globe competed for prizes at the event, which has been running since 1897.

Dairygold earned gold medals for its American Style Soft Cheese, Irish White Extra Mature Cheddar and Imokilly Full Fat Soft Cheese.

A silver medal was presented to Dairygold for its Irish White Mature Cheddar “in recognition of top quality and flavour”.

Capping off the event, the co-operative society also received four bronze awards.

Commenting on the awards, Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe said: “Considering the tough international competition, these awards are a wonderful recognition of the high standards and innovation that Dairygold dedicates to the craft of cheese-making.”

Meanwhile, Dairygold reeled in a further three awards at the 2018 Great Yorkshire Show. The three-day event celebrates the very best of food, farming and rural life in the UK and attracts crowds of over 130,000 people.

Dairygold picked up the gold award for its Soured Cream while its American Style Soft Cheese proved successful with a silver award.