Pics: Tractor bonanza at the ‘Silage Extravanganza’

The recent Silage Extravaganza (in Fethard, Co. Tipperary) played host to all manner of tractors and associated contraptions.

The main thrust of the event was to gather together as many County tractors as possible in one location. No less than 99 such machines turned up on the day.

There were plenty of other tractor-focused attractions too. Most were at the ‘classic’ or ‘vintage’ end of the spectrum. However, there was some ‘new metal’ on show.

For example, this Claas tractor (see main/featured picture) was brought along by Breen’s Farm Machinery. It was accompanied by a smart-looking, Claas-themed motorcycle – presumably a Honda 50 or similar.

Meanwhile, these John Deere tractors (pictured below) were brought along by TFM (Templetuohy Farm Machinery).

Not quite so new were the 33 Massey Ferguson 65 tractors at the event. The ambition to gather together as many of these was another key objective of the event’s organisers (Coolmoyne & Moyglass Vintage Club Tipperary).

While impressive, this gathering was admittedly dwarfed by that of the amassed County tractors. This photograph (below) shows the extent of that feat; it was a veritable sea of ‘blue’ (albeit with some ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ thrown in for good measure).

In the ‘everything else’ category, there was something to pique the interest of most tractor enthusiasts.

This gallery (below) provides a flavour of what was there on the day.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.