Extension to deadline for horticulture investment scheme

A deadline extension for applying to the 2026 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector has been announced.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed a one-week extension for submitting applications.

The scheme will now close at 5:00p.m on Friday, December 19.

It had been due to close at 5:00p.m this Friday, December 12.

The scheme which opened for applications in October is intended to assist in the development of the Irish horticulture sector, including beekeeping, by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

The scheme covers all horticultural areas, including field vegetables (including seed potatoes), mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples, and beekeeping.

The scheme aids existing producers and new entrants to the sector at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments, with qualifying young farmers and licenced organic growers receiving up to 50% grant aid.

Horticulture schemes

The Horticulture Innovation and Diversification Schemes for 2026 are also currently open for applications.

The objective of these three schemes is to support increased innovation and diversification among primary producers in the sector.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications for all Innovation and Diversification Schemes is midnight on January 23, 2026.

The Scheme for Innovation and Diversification in Horticulture (Capital Investments) is open to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises active in primary horticulture production.

This scheme aims to increase innovation and diversification in horticulture by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

The Scheme of Investment Aid for Innovation and Diversification in Horticulture (Feasibility/Desk Studies) is also open.

This scheme is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises engaging in primary horticulture production that would like to innovate and diversify in the industry but need to carry out specific studies (feasibility/desk-based) before doing so.

The Scheme of Investment Aid for Process and Organisational Innovation in Horticulture for Large Enterprises is open.

This scheme is intended to assist in increasing process and organisational innovation in horticulture by providing grant aid to large enterprises active in the industry, namely primary agricultural production.