A commitment was given from the European Commission to engage with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) regarding critical flooding issues around Lough Funshinagh in Co. Roscommon.

There recently has been disappointment expressed by farmers who have flooded land around Lough Funshinagh, that work to address the fact that flooding cannot be carried out, due to a High Court challenge that was taken against actions on flood relief work.

The proposed works at the centre of the action include the construction and laying of a pipe that would see water from Lough Funshinagh, which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), pumped into the larger Lough Ree.

However, following a recent meeting arranged by Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus between representatives from the Lough Funshinagh flood crisis committee, EU director for biodiversity, Humberto Delgado Rosa, and Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon-Galway, Claire Kerrane, a commitment was given by the EU director to address this.

Advertisement

Speaking on the meeting, the Midlands-North-West MEP said: “I was pleased to facilitate this meeting between representatives from the Lough Funshinagh flood crisis committee and the European Commission, alongside my colleague Claire Kerrane TD.

“We impressed upon the Commission officials the devastating impact of the flooding on the local community and the damage caused to local homes, farms, and the environment and the urgency of finding a solution.

“It was very positive to hear director Delgado Rosa indicate that the EU’s Habitats Directive should not prevent emergency work taking place to protect the SAC, and that it should not take several years for an appropriate assessment to take place.

“He also agreed to engage with the NPWS on these issues, which is very welcome,” MacManus added.

Advertisement

McManus said that following the commitment, “it is crucial that the NPWS accelerate this process so that a solution can be implemented as soon as possible.

“I hope that the Commission’s intervention will ensure that this happens.

“I will continue to work with Claire [Kerrane] and the local community to press for a solution and to prevent further devastation to the local area.”

Claire Kerrane TD said: “I would call on the NPWS to engage on the ground. The ‘so-called’ SAC is damaged, and they have a role of responsibility here.

“It is essential that the solution on the table is progressed without any further delay. Families affected by this long-running issue have to come first. This has gone on for far too long,” Kerrane said.