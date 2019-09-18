EU reiterates its support for ‘Irish position’ in Brexit negotiations

A new European Parliament resolution will focus on demonstrating the strength of EU support for the Irish position in the Brexit negotiations.

The ‘motion for resolution’ to wind up the debate on the state of play of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is expected to be adopted following a debate by MEPs in Strasbourg later today, Wednesday, September 18.

This is according to Fine Gael MEPs Seán Kelly, Mairead McGuinness, Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh who spoke on the matter following parliament proceedings yesterday, Monday, September 16.

Kelly, meanwhile, who was speaking on behalf of the MEPs as Leader of the Fine Gael delegation, said the resolution will ensure that the European Parliament prioritises the avoidance of a hard border on the island of Ireland and the preservation of the Good Friday Agreement.

‘Key issues’

Other key issues include citizen’s rights and the UK’s financial settlement with the EU will also be prioritised.

This is significant as the first public statement and official position on Brexit from this newly elected European Parliament in this new term.

Kelly continued: “The text underlines that the parliament will not give its consent to any Brexit deal without a backstop.

“It also states that MEPs would support an extension to the Brexit negotiations but only if the purpose was to avoid a no-deal Brexit or to allow for a general election, or a second referendum in the UK.”

‘A no-deal scenario’

Kelly went on to say that in the case of a no-deal scenario – which he hopes can be avoided – the parliament has underlined that negotiations between the EU and the UK can only take place under certain conditions.

These include a commitment to honour its obligations in respect of citizen’s rights, the financial settlement and the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts.

He added: “The parliament has also clearly highlighted what the legacy issues will be if there is a no-deal Brexit.

“This is important given that it must give its consent to any future trade agreement.”