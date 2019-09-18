New service launched to improve farm efficiency and sustainability

Alltech Ireland will launch its new advice service, Alltech Benchmark, at the National Ploughing Championships at Fenagh, Co. Carlow, located at Block 2; Row 13; Stand 274.

The Alltech Benchmark service is designed to gauge farm efficiency and progress towards more profitable and sustainable production.

The Alltech Benchmark data from farm assessments over the last eight months has been highly valuable in allowing Alltech to identify the key areas of opportunities for its customers and measure how well Irish farmers are positioned to face climate change.

“This better enables Alltech to provide farmers with more accurate and relevant advice on how to manage carbon footprint and improve efficiency,” said Cathal McCormack, country manager, Alltech Ireland.

‘In the spotlight’

Alltech Benchmark encompasses a suite of Alltech service offerings and technologies including IFM (In Vitro Fermentation Model), Alltech E-C02, KEENAN, InTouch and more to measure, monitor and manage the carbon footprint and the digestibility of the animals’ diet.

“Now more than ever, Irish agriculture’s footprint is in the spotlight. This information is vital in defining and improving a farm’s efficiency,” said Neil Keane, ruminant commercial director, Europe, Alltech.

Alltech Benchmark considers the entire system, from input utilisation to farm processes to produce leaving the farm gate. The steps involved in the Alltech Benchmark audit are: assess; evaluate; and implement.

First, the current situation on-farm is assessed to measure the carbon footprint and the digestibility of the animals’ diet.

Then the results from the assessment are evaluated and compared to other farms. After identifying opportunities for improvement, Alltech works alongside the farmer to develop and implement a plan.

Taking incremental steps to improve efficiency and lower the overall carbon footprint of the farm can lead to significant gains.

InTouchGO

InTouchGO, an alumnus of the Pearse Lyons Accelerator, will be on display in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena.

InTouchGO is an exciting new feed management technology. Using advanced algorithms, it reformulates animal diets in real time in response to any changes in milk output, with notifications of new diets sent direct to the farmer’s smartphone.

More information on Alltech at the National Ploughing Championships is available online.