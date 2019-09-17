AgriLand livestream: What’s in store for ‘Ploughing19’ day 2?

After the success of day one of the 2019 National Ploughing Championships, at its new home in Fenagh, Co. Carlow, AgriLand is set to keep all readers up-to-date with all the latest news from around the site, along with in-depth panel discussions – covering a wide range of topics.

For the third year running, AgriLand – the largest agricultural information portal in the country – is the official live-stream partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) – and there is something for everyone in Tuesday line-up.

If you are going to be on-site tomorrow, don’t forget to drop into our marquee – located at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379 – to meet the ever-expanding team.

Wednesday, September 18

11:00am: News editor Claire Mc Cormack will chair a discussion with IFA presidential candidates John Coughlan, Tim Cullinan and Angus Woods on their vision for the future of the farm organisation.

12:00pm: Beef specialist Niall Claffey will sit down with Bord Bia’s senior manager for meat and livestock Joe Burke to discuss markets for Irish beef.

1:00pm: Tillage specialist Siobhán will sit down with Fine Gael’s Pat Deering to discuss the status of last year’s report on the future of the tillage sector in Ireland.

2:30pm: Michael Hoey, managing director at Country Crest, joins presenter Claire to reflect on how he developed a small potato business into a multi-million euro food company over the last 26 years.

3:00pm: Niall and Teagasc’s Alan Dillon will give an update on the Teagasc Green Acre Calf to Beef Programme and how it’s progressing on the ground.