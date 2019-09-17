Weanlings: Should I sell now or ‘feed on’ until spring?

In light of low beef prices and general market uncertainty in the beef industry, many suckler farmers – who generally sell weanlings annually – are considering holding onto them in the hope of a better price next Spring.

On today’s ‘Ploughing 2019’ live stream, AgriLand’s Niall Claffey asked Teagasc’s head of drystock, Pierce Kelly, if he believes there is any value in holding onto weanlings and selling them next Spring?

Kelly sympathised with farmers in this situation saying: “It’s really hard seeing people taking the prices they’re getting but that’s all the people who are buying them can afford to give based on what their expected price is.

People who were getting €2.30/€2.40/kg, for their average weanlings are this year being offered €2/kg.

Kelly noted if farmers opt to hold onto weanlings, there will be variable costs as well as fixed costs.

He outlined: “Teagasc looked at a 350kg weanling putting 90kgs and selling it in March.

“You’d want to be getting €2.20/kg in the Spring and that’s really only to make €30 – €40 on that animal.

If you have suckler cows and are in the business of selling the weanlings every Autumn – and hold onto a batch of weanlings – that puts the system under pressure.

For the most part, we’re saying to people really is you’re probably better sticking to the system you’re in at the moment.

So unfortunately take the lower price but you’d want to be getting a significantly higher price to make a modest enough margin on those weanlings between now and then.

The beef deal

Commenting on the beef deal, Kelly explained: “In any deal, what people will tell you is you don’t get everything you want.”

What we’re hearing on the ground is people who have cattle to kill. People who have not said an awful lot up until now have cattle going over 30 months of age.

“With all the main organisations behind the deal, we’re moving into a time where cattle need to move on.

“Our advice for a lot of people is if the thing could move on, it’s going to ease up because a lot of pressure is coming on those farmers from a cash flow point of view to go out to buy weanlings and stores.

Concluding, Kelly expressed optimism and said: “Our hope would be that people will see the positives in this deal.”