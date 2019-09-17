Carbery reveals milk price for August milk

Carbery Group has become the latest processor to reveal its price offering for milk supplies in the month of August.

The board of the group has decided to cut its price by 1c/L – equating to a price of 31.46c/L, including VAT and a 1c support from the Carbery Stability Fund, the processor explained in a statement.

These figures will be replicated across the four co-ops: Bandon; Barryroe; Lisavaird; and Drinagh.

The groups said that the price has been decided upon due to “on-going weakness in the dairy markets, particularly around cheese and butter”.

Carbery Group said it would continue to monitor the market going forward.

Other prices

Carbery is not the first processor to cut back its price for August milk.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Monday, September 16, Dairygold announced that it has reduced its milk price for August supplies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the southern cooperative confirmed that Dairygold’s base price for August milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is 28.69c/L including VAT and bonuses.

Last week, both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies announced reduced August milk prices of 28.5c/L including VAT, and 30.03c/L including VAT respectively.

This is a reduction of 1c/L and 0.75c/L for Glanbia and Lakeland respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerry Group has held its milk price for the month of August, a spokesperson for the southern processor confirmed yesterday.

The processor revealed that the Kerry Group base price for August milk supplies remains unchanged at 29.5c/L including VAT.