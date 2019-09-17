Bord Bia: ‘Calm is needed so normal business can swiftly resume’

Bord Bia has issued a statement on protests by a number of farmers at the agency’s stand at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

The statement noted that Bord Bia staff engaged constructively with farmers during protests at the ploughing championships and respectfully facilitated these farmers in airing their views on the current beef issue.

However, it added:

It is disappointing for everyone concerned that the agreement reached over the weekend has not yet been accepted by all parties involved.

It was added that, while these are difficult times for all parties, “calm is needed so that normal business can swiftly resume for farmers, processors and retailers”.

Bord Bia outlined that it is not a negotiating party in the beef discussions, but rather its role is to “facilitate the provision of market analysis, data and information, as required by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, the farming organisations and the meat industry in the course of the discussions”.

Bord Bia stressed that it has no remit in terms of setting prices.

Bord Bia remains focused on communicating closely with our network of valued customers who have been buying quality assured Irish beef on a weekly basis for many years as a result of Ireland’s hard won reputation as a producer and supplier of world class Quality Assured beef.

“Fulfilling customer requirements now is essential to ensure we protect our existing market share in key markets and to safeguard our future growth ambitions for Irish beef,” the Bord Bia statement concluded.