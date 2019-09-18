Ploughing results: Ireland wins 5 nations on Day 1

Ireland topped the score sheets in yesterday’s (September 17) 5 Nations ploughing competition, but tomorrow contestants will face into the second round of the contest.

Gary Ireland and Kieran Coakley took home the honours in reversible and conventional plough classes respectively.

AgriLand spoke to Gary ahead of the competition yesterday.

In the All-Ireland competitions Stephen Whelan took home the honours in under 28 reversible and Frank Cullen took first place in the under 28 conventional plough class. Both winners are from Co. Wexford.

At intermediate level, Jimmy Ryan placed first in the reversible plough class, while Jim Grace took the same honour in the conventional plough class.

5 Nations conventional plough class: Kieran Coakley – Republic of Ireland; Donald Tonkin – England; James George – Wales.

5 Nations reversible plough class: Gary Ireland – Republic of Ireland; Adrian Jamison – Northern Ireland; Brian Baxter – Scotland.

Intermediate conventional plough class: Jim Grace – Cork West; John A O’Donovan – Cork West; Seán Monaghan – Longford.

Intermediate reversible plough class: Advertisement Jimmy Ryan – Laois; Jimmy Wycherley – Cork West; Michael O’Halloran – Kerry.

Under 28 conventional plough class (senior): Frank Cullen – Wexford; Seán Tracey – Carlow; 3. Lee Simms – Donegal.

Under 28 conventional plough class (junior): Denis Dunne – Kildare; Michael J Donegan – Kerry; Séamus McConnon – Monaghan .

Under 28 reversible plough class: Stephen Whelan – Wexford; Eric Wickham – Wexford – and Dermot Ryan – Offaly Daniel O’Dwyer – Kilkenny.

Under 21 Conventional Plough Class (senior): Seán Kehoe – Wexford; Steve Tracey – Carlow; James O’Sullivan – Cork West.

Under 21 Conventional Plough Class (junior): Shane Duffy – Mayo; James Ginty – Kildare; James Donnellan – Clare.

Three-furrow conventional Plough Class (senior): Brian Dunne – Kildare; Billy Donnelly – Wexford; James Prendergast – Waterford.

Three-furrow conventional Plough Class (junior): Ned Conway – Kilkenny; James Murphy – Tipperary South; Pat O’Ríordan – Limerick.

Under 40 horse plough class: Jeremiah Delaney – Cork East; Billy Molloy – Wicklow; Eamon McDonagh – Mayo.