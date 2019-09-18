Ploughing results: Ireland wins 5 nations on Day 1
Ireland topped the score sheets in yesterday’s (September 17) 5 Nations ploughing competition, but tomorrow contestants will face into the second round of the contest.
Gary Ireland and Kieran Coakley took home the honours in reversible and conventional plough classes respectively.
AgriLand spoke to Gary ahead of the competition yesterday.
In the All-Ireland competitions Stephen Whelan took home the honours in under 28 reversible and Frank Cullen took first place in the under 28 conventional plough class. Both winners are from Co. Wexford.
At intermediate level, Jimmy Ryan placed first in the reversible plough class, while Jim Grace took the same honour in the conventional plough class.
- Kieran Coakley – Republic of Ireland;
- Donald Tonkin – England;
- James George – Wales.
- Gary Ireland – Republic of Ireland;
- Adrian Jamison – Northern Ireland;
- Brian Baxter – Scotland.
- Jim Grace – Cork West;
- John A O’Donovan – Cork West;
- Seán Monaghan – Longford.
- Jimmy Ryan – Laois;
- Jimmy Wycherley – Cork West;
- Michael O’Halloran – Kerry.
- Frank Cullen – Wexford;
- Seán Tracey – Carlow;
- 3. Lee Simms – Donegal.
- Denis Dunne – Kildare;
- Michael J Donegan – Kerry;
- Séamus McConnon – Monaghan.
- Stephen Whelan – Wexford;
- Eric Wickham – Wexford – and Dermot Ryan – Offaly
- Daniel O’Dwyer – Kilkenny.
- Seán Kehoe – Wexford;
- Steve Tracey – Carlow;
- James O’Sullivan – Cork West.
- Shane Duffy – Mayo;
- James Ginty – Kildare;
- James Donnellan – Clare.
- Brian Dunne – Kildare;
- Billy Donnelly – Wexford;
- James Prendergast – Waterford.
- Ned Conway – Kilkenny;
- James Murphy – Tipperary South;
- Pat O’Ríordan – Limerick.
- Jeremiah Delaney – Cork East;
- Billy Molloy – Wicklow;
- Eamon McDonagh – Mayo.
- Tom Larkin – Wexford;
- Conor Gibbons – Offaly;
- Conor Ryan – Kilkenny.