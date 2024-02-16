The third edition of the EU Organic Awards, which reward the best and most innovative organic producers across the EU, is set to open for applications next month.

The awards comprise eight awards across seven different categories, acknowledging different actors along the organic value chain from production to consumption.

Applications for this year’s EU Organic Awards will open on Monday, March 4. Online application forms must be submitted by midnight on Sunday, May 12.

In 2023 the Merry Mill, a family run organic farm and mill in Co. Laois, has become the first Irish recipient of the awards, winning in the best organic food processing SME category.

The Scully family behind the Merry Mill produces a range of premium organic gluten-free foods, including Irish organic gluten-free oats, organic gluten-free flour, and organic produce.

EU Organic Awards

Each applicant can only apply for one single award. The awards will be awarded to mark EU Organic Day on September 23 in Brussels.

The seven award categories are:

Best organic farmer (female) and best organic farmer (male);

Best organic region;

Best organic city;

Best organic bio-district;

Best organic food processing SME;

Best organic food retailer;

Best organic restaurant/food service.

Winners will receive a non-financial recognition award and greater public visibility for their project, whether they are organic farmers, a city or a region, or a business.

Any actor or institution along the organic value chain with a noteworthy project contributing to the greater affordability and/or accessibility of organic products in the EU can apply.

Project promoters must be established or residents in the EU. Applications must be submitted in one of the official EU languages and the projects EU based.