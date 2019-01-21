EU committee to debate draft to remove Chlorothalonil licence

Chlorothalonil will be centre of debate in Brussels this week, as the European Commission prepares to table a motion seeking to remove the licence of the fungicide.

A meeting of the Standing Committee of Plants, Animals, Food and Feed will take place this week, on Thursday or Friday (January 24/25), where the topic will come under review.

According to the commission’s agenda for this week, an “exchange of views of the committee will go ahead on a commission draft implementing regulation concerning the non-renewal of approval of the active substance chlorothalonil”.

Representatives from member states will discuss whether or not to go ahead with the motion to cancel the licence.

Other crop protection up for licence renewal that will be discussed this week include broadleaf weedkiller clopyralid, insecticide cypermethrin and methiocarb, which is found in slug pellets.

According to the agenda, an exchange of views will be had on the European Food Safety Authority conclusions and scientific reports on the substances.

Advertisement

‘We have to always back the science’

Speaking to AgriLand in a recent interview on the matter, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed outlined both his view and the standing of hid department on the matter.

“As a general rule, we follow the science and on the current issue of chlorothalonil. I have spoken to Commissioner Andriukaitis [EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety] about how important that product is to Irish conditions.

Having said that, we don’t want to have a situation where those working in, or proprietors of, the Irish tillage industry are exposing themselves and their families or employees to unsafe working conditions. At the end of the day we have to always back the science.