Calf health information days to be held in Kerry this week
Two information days on calf health and rearing will be held in Co. Kerry this week, on Wednesday January 23 and Thursday January 24.
The events, organised by Kellihers’s Feed and Agri Supplies, working with Bonanza Calf Nutrition, will take place in Lixnaw (Wednesday) and Killarney (Thursday) on two private farms.
Frank and Joe Keane will host Wednesday’s meeting on their farm in Ballingar, Lixnaw at 11:00am, with Pat Moynihan playing host on Thursday in Knockdurath, Headford, Killarney, also at 11:00am.
The keynote speaker on the two days will be Dr. Christine Cummins, technical manager of Bonanza Calf Nutrition, who will be speaking about: tips to prepare for calf rearing success this spring; “back to basics” colostrum management; key components of a calf’s first week of life; the best feeding regimes; and ensuring rumen development is adequate in a rearing system.
A demonstration will also be held on controlling rotavirus, cryptosporidium and coccidiosis.
Further information on these events can be found on the Facebook pages for Killihers’ Feed and Agri Supplies or Bonanza Calf Nutrition.