Calf health information days to be held in Kerry this week

Two information days on calf health and rearing will be held in Co. Kerry this week, on Wednesday January 23 and Thursday January 24.

The events, organised by Kellihers’s Feed and Agri Supplies, working with Bonanza Calf Nutrition, will take place in Lixnaw (Wednesday) and Killarney (Thursday) on two private farms.

Frank and Joe Keane will host Wednesday’s meeting on their farm in Ballingar, Lixnaw at 11:00am, with Pat Moynihan playing host on Thursday in Knockdurath, Headford, Killarney, also at 11:00am.

According to the organisers, the events will feature “key speakers you won’t want to miss” addressing such topics as: making calf rearing easier; disinfectants on disease control; managing hygiene and health to minimise disease risk; tips for milk feeding; and nutrition management.

The keynote speaker on the two days will be Dr. Christine Cummins, technical manager of Bonanza Calf Nutrition, who will be speaking about: tips to prepare for calf rearing success this spring; “back to basics” colostrum management; key components of a calf’s first week of life; the best feeding regimes; and ensuring rumen development is adequate in a rearing system.

The information days will also feature live demonstrations on the host farms, which will tackle several issues, including one on best practise in farm hygiene, which will be hosted by dairy specialist Adam Heffernan.

A demonstration will also be held on controlling rotavirus, cryptosporidium and coccidiosis.