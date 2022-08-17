The European Commission has signed off on a €218 million scheme to help certain Bulgarian farmers who have been impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the commission on March 23, 2022, which recognises that the EU economy is experiencing a “serious disturbance”.

Commenting on the decision, EU Commission executive vice-president, Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said:

“The agricultural sector has been hit particularly hard by the increases of energy prices and other input costs caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the related sanctions.

“This €218 million scheme will enable Bulgaria to support farmers affected by the current geopolitical crisis.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with member states to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market,” she added.

The Bulgarian measure will be apply to micro, small and medium-sized companies which have been affected by the price increase of energy, fertilisers and other input costs, caused by the current geopolitical crisis and the related sanctions.

The scheme will be open to those involved in enterprises with small and large ruminants; horses; beehives; fruits and vegetables (in particular salads, lettuce, okra and courgette); rose oil; wine vines; nuts; and tobacco.

Those who are deemed eligible will be entitled to receive direct grants of up to €62,000.

The aid amount per beneficiary will be calculated on the basis of the number of animals and hectares of agricultural land.

The EU’s Temporary Crisis Framework was amended on July 20, to take account of the Winter Preparedness Package and the REPowerEU Plan objectives.

The amendment increased the direct grant aid available under such schemes to the agriculture, and fisheries and aquaculture sectors to between €62,000-€75,000 and up to €500,000 for all other sectors.