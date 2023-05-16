Exports of dairy products from the European Union soared by 19% year on year in the first month of 2023 reaching €1.6 billion, according to latest agri-food figures.

The latest agri-food trade report published by the European Commission shows that overall exports grew to €18 billion.

The report highlights that the UK remained “by far” the first destination for a majority of EU agri-food exports, representing 22% of the total.

The United States was second, with 11% and China remained in third place with 7%. Source: European Commission

Agri-food exports

According to the agri-trade report one of the biggest exports from the EU was “cereal preparations and milling products” which grew year on year by 28% to €1.9 billion in value.

Overall cereal exports jumped to €1.1 billion.

Exports of dairy products were also higher in January 2023 compared to where they had been in the same month a year earlier – this was mainly due to demand for cheese and curd, and dairy powders.

The latest export statistics for the EU reflect a similar pattern for exports from Ireland in the first month of the year.

According to the Central Statistics Office exports of food and live animals from Ireland were up by €144 million – an increase of 17% year on year – to €1,002 million in January 2023.

Agri-food imports

The EU agri-food trade report also outlined that Europe imported €13.8 billion worth of agri-goods in January with Brazil one of the most important sources of these imports – accounting for 10% of the total.

The chief imports from Brazil included maize which increased by 259% year on year in January to a value of €144 million which represented an increase of 448,000t.

Ukraine became the second source of EU agri-food imports according to the commission.

EU imports from Ukraine increased by 16%, to reach €1.2 billion.

Although still still high, EU imports of cereals from Ukraine declined for the second month in a row in January to a value of €608 million.