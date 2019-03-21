EU agrees to short Brexit deadline extension

The European Council has made a decision regarding the UK’s request for an extension to the Article 50 process on Brexit, and will provide for a partial extension.

Having taken note of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter seeking an extension from March 29 to June 30, the council has put forward a compromise.

The European Council has announced that it has agreed to an extension until May 22, 2019, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week.

Advertisement

If the Withdrawal Agreement is not approved by the House of Commons next week, the European Council has agreed to an extension until April 12, 2019, and expects the UK to indicate a way forward before this date for consideration by the European Council.

In a statement on the matter, the European Council has reiterated that there can be no opening of the Withdrawal Agreement that was agreed between the EU and the UK in November 2018.

Any unilateral commitment, statement or other act should be compatible with the letter and the spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement, the council has said.