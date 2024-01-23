Approximately 221,000 homes, farms and businesses have had their power restored following Storm Isha, with 24,000 customers still without power.

In addition, 14,000 customers have lost supply following the high winds associated with Storm Jocelyn so far today.

The ESB stated: “Met Éireann Status Orange and Status Yellow level wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Jocelyn are hampering repair work this evening in areas already significantly impacted by Storm Isha.

“Crews are continuing to work into the evening where safe to do so.”

Electricity outages

All available ESB network resources are deployed in counties: Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo and Sligo.

This includes crews and partner contractors who have travelled from less impacted areas of the country.

The most impacted counties are in the northwest of the country. Photo source: ESB

The ESB stated that many customers will remain without power tonight while some customers will be without power for a number of days.

The ESB has apologised for disruption to family and commercial life.

Real-time status on power restoration is being updated regularly on the ESB’s website.

Water supplies

Uisce Éireann is continuing to address outstanding supply interruptions, affecting approximately 33,600 people nationwide as a result of Storm Isha.

There are 10 water supply schemes experiencing water disruption as a result of the storm, according to Uisce Éireann.

The majority of the impacted plants are in the northwest of the country, particularly in counties: Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Cavan.

Uisce Éireann is liaising with the ESB to prioritise the restoration of power to plants that remain affected by electricity outages, with backup generators in place at plants to maintain supplies in many areas.

It is also monitoring the greater Co. Dublin area due to record demand for water in recent days.

Uisce Éireann stated that there has been a significant increase in bursts across the region and there may be some localised disruption as repairs are carried out.

Uisce Éireann has urged customers to report loss of service or visible leaks to assist in identifying bursts.