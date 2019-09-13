Trends and changing markets – ‘a threat and opportunity’ for food businesses

Food businesses are not built in isolation – they rely on multiple routes to market and are impacted by a range of changing consumer trends that are often outside of their control.

Through IFAC’s Food and AgriBusiness 2019 report, Irish food businesses shared some of the key trends that they expect to impact on their operations over the next 12 months.

These include veganism, sustainable packaging and food provenance.

This is according to David Leydon, author of the report, which was launched earlier this week in Dublin’s city centre.

It also suggests that as a result of Brexit and climate change, trade deals and changing consumer behaviour, Irish food and agri-business owners have “much to contend with” and that outside of dairying many customers of agri-businesses who trade predominately “are under pressure”.

Food and labels

Leydon, meanwhile, says light has also been shed on the increasing role of private labels within the sector.

These emerging trends and changing market forces can be seen as both threats and opportunities to Irish food businesses.

He continued: “The challenge for food businesses to maintain ongoing day-to-day operations while keeping on eye on changing market conditions to ensure that they can best manage their business.”

Top food trend

According to IFAC’s latest report, sustainable packing is the top trend for Irish food businesses.

Leydon says that it reflects “a short-term opportunity” to differentiate by using sustainable materials.

“It also reflects a growing responsibility for food suppliers to respond to changing consumer concern,” he added.

“The reality is that Ireland must increase its plastic packaging recycling by up to 80% by 2030 if it is to meet strict EU targets.”

The vegan way

Meanwhile, IFAC’s Food and AgriBusiness report also indicates that, although Ireland is a market where only 4.1% of people identify as vegan, national campaigns have helped to push this trend to the fore of the public’s mind.

In the short term it is clear that food businesses are taking note of how emerging diet trends – including flexitarian diets and meat-free days – are becoming more popular.

Leydon added: “This is a significant challenge for many in the agri-sector.”

Keeping it local

In the wider market context – and according to the IFAC report – local provenance represents an opportunity to Irish food businesses.

As part of Fáilte Ireland’s Food and Drink Strategy 2019-2023 there will be opportunities for Irish food businesses.

Leydon concluded: “These are opportunities for them to build on Ireland’s reputation for high-quality produce and authentic experiences.”