Processing Irish beef in UK factories ‘an effort to break farmers’

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said: “The processing of Irish beef in British factories to then be sold in Irish supermarkets is an effort to break the farmers in my view.”

Tóibín called for Irish consumers to “consider carefully” the crisis that beef farmers are in when they shop in the coming days and said that the factories’ most recent move “is doing direct damage to the farmer”.

The supermarkets

Continuing, Tóibín said: “The supermarkets have a critical role in this process. They often project an image of ethical operators.

Large pictures of supplier farmers, standing in their fields are often erected at the cash points in supermarkets.

“However, they are participants and beneficiaries of a radically unfair industry that is damaging the fabric of rural life here in Ireland.

“It’s really important that supermarkets become part of the solution instead of the problem. If they don’t consumers should let them know what they think.”

The beef industry

The Aontú leader continued: “The Beef industry is in crisis. Beef farmers are being forced to supply beef to processing factories and supermarkets at a loss while those same factories and supermarkets are making hundreds of millions of euro profit.”

It’s a completely distorted and unfair market. It’s pushing farmers into poverty, debt and off their farms. It’s doing enormous damage to rural Ireland.

Concluding, he reiterated: “Farmers are simply seeking to honestly negotiate a fair market, a decent price and conditions with meat factory owners.

“Despite the crisis dragging on for weeks, this has still not happened.”