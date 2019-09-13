Bord Bia supporting Irish agri-sector at this year’s ‘Ploughing’

Bord Bia returns to the National Ploughing Championship 2019 to engage directly with Irish farmers, the public and the wider agri-food and drink industry.

The Bord Bia stand will point to how Irish agriculture, through the Sustainable Quality Assurance (QA) schemes, is delivering on the demands of the global marketplace.

The marquee will highlight consumer sentiment and attitudes in key export markets around issues such as animal welfare, food traceability, health and nutrition and climate change.

It will also highlight how Irish farmers deliver on these needs through their participation in Bord Bia’s Sustainable QA schemes.

Rural Ireland and farming

Speaking in advance of the ‘Ploughing’, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy acknowledged the importance of the national agri-event for rural Ireland and farming families.

The National Ploughing Championships is a fantastic showcase for Irish agriculture, the food and drink industry and rural life in Ireland.

She continued: “For Bord Bia, the event provides us with an invaluable opportunity to communicate directly with Irish farmers.

“We aim to demonstrate to farmers the value placed upon their farming practices by customers around the world and how Bord Bia is leveraging the advantages of the Irish agri-industry to win customers globally.”

An open invitation

Meanwhile, the Bord Bia marquee is one of 19 marquees in the Government of Ireland Village which features 150 exhibitors.

Bord Bia will be located in the Brexit hub of the village along with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine marquee; the Business and Employment: Welfare and Tax marquee; and the Government of Ireland central marquee.

On Wednesday, September 18, at 11:15am, in the Government of Ireland marquee, Tara McCarthy, along with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, and the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphries, will discuss the consequences of Brexit for the agri-food sector.