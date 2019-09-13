Factories moving Irish beef to UK facilities for processing

A spokesperson from a supermarket chain has outlined that some Irish beef and pork used in its stores are being transported to the UK for processing.

In a statement issued by Aldi, this morning, Friday, September 13, a spokesperson outlined that the UK-based processing facilities being used “are all quality assured by Bord Bia”.

The statement explained that the move has come in light of “industry-wide availability issues”.

Continuing, the spokesperson outlined that the move was necessary “to ensure we have a full range of fresh beef and pork products for our customers”.

The retailer outlined that “this is clearly reflected on our products’ packaging”.

Concluding, the retailer noted: “We have also placed notices in our stores to ensure our customers are fully aware of the situation.”

Speaking at an Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) event in Co. Kilkenny this morning, CEO of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy, said: “We want to make sure Irish consumers are buying Irish beef in their shops.”

Dublin port protest

Meanwhile, a number of individual farmers have decided to postpone a tractor protest which had been planned for today, Friday, September 13, until Monday, September 16.

The protest, which had been planned by a number of farmers who have been protesting outside factories around the country, was initially intended to take place on Kildare Street, according to demonstrators.

However, protesting farmers informed AgriLand that the protest on Monday will be held at Dublin Port.

The planned tractor protest is being held following farmer frustration at the current stand-off between processors and demonstrators.