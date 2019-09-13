2 cows killed in hit-and-run incident

Additional reporting by Breifne O’Brien

Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations after two cows were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Monaghan yesterday.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Emyvale are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision which resulted in the death of two cows.

The incident occurred in Ardnasalem, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan on [Thursday], September 12, at approximately 10:00am.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

According to local radio station Northern Sound, the incident is believed to have involved a driver who was evading Gardaí.

The radio station reports that the driver met a farmer moving a herd of 80 dairy cows after milking.

In an attempt to get by, he purportedly drove through the herd, seriously injuring a number of cattle, and slightly damaging two other cars.

