2 cows killed in hit-and-run incident

Additional reporting by Breifne O’Brien

Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations after two cows were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Monaghan yesterday.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Emyvale are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision which resulted in the death of two cows.

The incident occurred in Ardnasalem, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan on [Thursday], September 12, at approximately 10:00am.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

According to local radio station Northern Sound, the incident is believed to have involved a driver who was evading Gardaí.

The radio station reports that the driver met a farmer moving a herd of 80 dairy cows after milking.

In an attempt to get by, he purportedly drove through the herd, seriously injuring a number of cattle, and slightly damaging two other cars.

Stolen tractor

Police in Lincolnshire in the UK stopped a stolen tractor last week, on Thursday, September 5, with a squad car road block – after pursuing it for 25 minutes at around 14 miles/hour.

According to a report in local media, cops were called when the tractor was seen driving with a dim headlight and towing what appeared to be a baler.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing the tractor, causing criminal damage to the road, and failing to stop for police.