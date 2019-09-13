UCD AgSoc committee for 2019/2020 elected

The committee for University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) Agricultural Society (AgSoc) for the 2019/2020 academic year has recently been elected.

The elections took place on Tuesday, September 10. The two charities being supported by the society have also been confirmed.

The two charities being supported by the society this year are Teac Tom and St. John’s Ward in Crumlin’s children’s hospital.

St. John’s Ward specialises in treatment for children with cancer and provides top class care for patients and their families.

Teac Tom is an initiative started by the Hayes family from Co. Kilkenny to support individuals and their families affected by suicide, or contemplating suicide.

Auditor: Aoife Bergin;

Treasurer: John O’Grady;

Secretary: Micheal O’Mahony;

Careers: Owen Cashman;

Tea-shop representatives: Ev Fenlon; Sarah Woodmartin and Emily Roskam;

Sports committee: Seamus Fox and Sean Murray;

Ag Ball: Doireann Mulhall; Paudie Carew; Eileen McGarry and Zoe Newenham;

Sponsorship: Hannah Irish;

Debating officer: Simon Lanigan;

First rear reps: Sinead O’Sullivan and Aine Corkery;

Second year reps: Laura Thompson and Sarah Donnelly;

Third year reps: Diarmuid Lee; Sean Tonra and Rachel Donovan;

Fourth year rep: Sinead Gallagher;

Mystery tour organisers: Lisa Begley and Catherine Brennan;

Ceres Magazine organisers: Chris Heffernan and Orla Byrne;

Housing liaison officers: First-year confidant: Christy Conlon and Paul Maher;

Social media officer: Patrick Horgan. The AgSoc committee members for the 2019/2020 academic year are as follows:

Last year’s AgSoc students handed over a record-breaking donation of €65,000 to their two chosen charities: The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA) and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

This topped the previous sum of €60,000 which the student society raised in 2017/2018.