C&D Foods obtains injunction and warns of further layoffs

Pet food company C&D has issued a statement condemning recent protests outside its plant in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, noting that 187 layoffs have been caused so far – with 425 more jobs in danger.

The company has taken out injunctions against two named individuals in relation to the demonstrations.

In its statement, a spokesperson for the firm said: “The C&D Foods pet food plant was illegally blockaded on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

“The company is totally separate from the ABP beef business and is managed independently.

It should be noted that the vast majority of the raw materials used at the plant are chicken and pork – indeed less than 5% is beef.

“The injunction proceedings in the High Court today follow the earlier proceedings initiated by C&D Foods on Tuesday of this week, in response to the illegal blockade,” the spokesperson added.

“Fine Gael Councillor Pauric Brady and Colm Leonard, a carpenter, have agreed to consent to the Order of the Court.

“C&D Foods has reserved the right to pursue damages against these individuals.

This ongoing illegal action is preventing the conduct of normal business operations and has already caused 187 layoffs and is putting another 425 jobs in jeopardy at the pet food plant.

The statement said that a group continues to blockade the premises at Edgeworthstown.