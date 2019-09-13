Minister Creed calls beef talks for tomorrow
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has called stakeholders in the beef sector to talks scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, aimed at breaking the current deadlock in the beef sector.
The Department of Agriculture is planning for talks at 9:00am in the morning, though this is yet to be confirmed.
A source said that, at this stage, the talks look like they will go ahead.
Earlier talks
Earlier this week, Minister Creed held “constructive meetings” with a view to re-establishing talks on the ongoing beef dispute, according to a Government source.
Held on Wednesday, September 11, all sides outlined their positions in terms of what’s required to reconvene the process.
The minister and his officials will continue to engage with all stakeholders in an effort to convene talks at the nearest possible opportunity, the source added.
In line with this, MII has given a commitment that its members would cease production for the duration of the talks. However, it was emphasised that such action is conditional on all pickets – outside beef factories – standing down.
During the meeting, it was proposed that the talks would resume on Monday, September 16; however, the farm organisations called for the talks to resume tomorrow.