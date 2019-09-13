Deadline for fertiliser spreading draws close

The deadline for spreading chemical fertiliser is fast approaching, with the annual closed period coming into effect this weekend.

From Sunday, September 15, farmers are prohibited from spreading chemical fertiliser on their lands under the rules of the Nitrates Directive.

The closed period will remain enforced until January 12 in the south-east, January 15 in the midlands and west and January 31 in northern counties.

Farmers have until Tuesday, October 15, to spread slurry on their land while the closed period for farm yard manure starts on November 1.

Slurry, farmyard manure, and chemical fertilisers are prohibited from being spread over the winter in Ireland in order to comply with the European Union’s Nitrates Directive.

The aim of the closed period is to protect ground and surface water, including drinking water.

The regulations also prohibit the spreading of slurry at any time of the year when the ground is frozen or waterlogged – or when heavy rain is forecast – in order to prevent slurry running off into waterways.

BEAM deadline

Another looming deadline that is almost upon farmers is that of the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM), which also closes over the weekend.

The online application process for BEAM was opened on Monday, August 19, and was scheduled to close on Sunday, September 8, but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday.