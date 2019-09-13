Slaughtering to be suspended during talks – MII

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) says the slaughtering operations will be suspended during the beef talks, but that “existing limited stocks of beef must be allowed have free movement in and out of meat plants”.

The talks are set to resume tomorrow, Saturday, September 14.

“We are committed to working constructively to resolve the situation, and have always been ready to participate in talks, but only when negotiations could take place in good faith,” said a MII statement on the matter.

The statement continued: “We know farmers want to be able to sell their cattle, we know employees want to get back to work, and we know customers want their orders for quality Irish beef to be fulfilled.

All parties need to focus now on delivery of these goals and on finding a prompt resolution.

MII confirmed that it would be participating in the talks when they begin tomorrow.

“As requested by the minister, beef slaughtering operations will remain suspended in blockaded plants during the talks,” the statement continued.

“However, existing limited stocks of beef must be allowed have free movement in and out of meat plants. This is critical to avoid further loss of domestic and export customers for Irish beef which would be to the long-term detriment of the sector,” MII said.

MII has also insisted on an immediate resumption of sheep slaughtering in the two west of Ireland affected dual-species plants to alleviate a serious build-up of factory-ready lambs in the most sheep intensive region of the country.

Minister Michael Creed confirmed earlier today, Friday, September 13, that talks would be confirmed tomorrow, saying: “Now is the time for people to take a step back from entrenched positions and to take a positive approach towards resolving their differences.

“I have engaged intensively with all sides and have a deep understanding of the outstanding issues, and the emotion, involved. I expect all sides to recognise the urgency of the current situation, and to enter talks in good faith and with a firm intention to reach agreement tomorrow,” the minister added.