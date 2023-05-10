Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that the “breeder’s choice” class for beef heifers will return to agricultural shows this year with a prize fund of €50,000.

In 2022, the minister announced that funding of €250,000 would be put towards the creation of the new competition class to be administered by the Irish Shows Association (ISA) over a five-year period.

The minister said that over the course of the summer, more than 60 shows will benefit from the new class.

Beef

The competition is open to four- and five-star breeding heifers in two separate classes: traditional breeds and continental breeds. Pedigree as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said the requirement for four- and five-star in-calf or maiden heifers aligns to the aims of the incoming Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) to increase the number of these heifers in the suckler herd.

Commenting on the return of the beef breeding class this year, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I was blown away from the success of the Breeder’s Choice in 2022.

“From a standing start, more than 60 shows participated in the class and I know that through the great work of the Irish Shows Association that we will have even more taking part this year.

“I’m delighted to continue to work with the Irish Shows Association on this exciting, multi-year and long-term investment.

“This is a commitment from me and my department to the shows sector, to the quality of breeding cattle and to rural Ireland as a whole,” he added.

Jim Harrison, secretary of the ISA, welcomed the announcement by the minister and urged farmers and handlers to “get their quality four- and five-star heifers out and into their local show this summer to avail of this exciting new showing class.”

The rules and conditions of the breeding class are as follows: