Early estimates suggest that some 4,000 people attended Kingdom County Fair as it returned to a two-day format this year.

The event in Co. Kerry, which is among the longest running agricultural shows in Ireland, took place on Saturday and Sunday (May 6-7) at the dedicated showgrounds at Ballymacthomas, close to Tralee.

The fair hosted a range of showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, horses and ponies, with thousands of euro in prize money on offer.

Kingdom County Fair

Chair of the organising committee of the Kingdom County Fair, James Tarrant told Agriland that they were happy with the return to the two-day format.

The crowds on the second day of this year’s show were the equivalent of the one-day event in 2022.

A new traffic plan, including an additional 10-12ac space for parking, ensured that visitors and exhibitors could access the site.

Tarrant said that the show provides a boost to the local economy, adding that a lot of what is spent hosting the event stays locally.

He added that the committee owning its own showgrounds will be the key to the future success of the event.

Livestock

There was an extended cattle showing programme on Sunday with classes for dairy, beef and young handlers.

Organisers were pleased with the entry of 100 cattle from 33 exhibitors given that the Kingdom County Fair falls early in the show calendar. Judge Raymond de Vere Hunt casts his eye over an exhibit

In the beef ring, judges Raymond and Veronica de Vere Hunt selected the Hereford heifer, Gouldingpoll 1 Ravette 1262, owned by Paul McGrath from Youghal in Co. Cork, as the Overall Supreme Champion.

In the dairy ring, the task of judging the exhibits was the responsibility of Laura Cornthwaite.

She selected the winner of the senior cow class, Everground Hagley Gail 51, owned by Michael Laffan of Kilfinney, Adare, Co. Limerick, as her overall supreme dairy champion. Laura Cornthwaite was the judge in the dairy ring

Several animals from the Iveragh Droimeann cattle herd in Killorglin were on display at the show.

The native Irish breed attracted much interest from the public and the judges were said to be very impressed by the animal’s markings, docility and overall appearance. Iveragh Droimeann cattle herd

There were also a selection of classes at the show for sheep and goat exhibitors.

The sheep classes included Scotch, Texel and Charollais. One of the sheep exhibits

Machinery

A major attraction always at the show is the display of agricultural machinery and this year was no exception.

There were a multitude of trade stands exhibiting the latest technology available to farmers including tractors, mowers and slurry spreading equipment. The Vervaet Hydro Trike owned by O’Mahony Machinery Hire was a popular exhibit at this year’s show

One of the most popular machines with both young and old was the Vervaet Hydro Trike with a slurry disc injection system which was brought to the show by O’Mahony Machinery Hire in Castleisland.

There was also an impressive vintage display including tractors, jeeps, cars, along with a working trashing machine. This Lanz Bulldog was among the vintage tractors on display

The show included family entertainment, dog show, an arts and crafts section, live music and Irish dancing.