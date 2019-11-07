€3m in hen harrier payments commence amid promising results

The Hen Harrier Monitoring report for 2019 – which is showing a 35% increase on the 2017 figure in the number of young hen harriers fledged – has been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

The minister also confirmed that the 2019 Hen Harrier Programme payments have commenced, with 1,500 participating farmers set to receive approximately €3 million in the coming weeks.

The 81 chicks fledged this year is the highest such number in 14 years, the Department of Agriculture noted, adding that the Hen Harrier Project, funded by the department, has contributed to this success.

Hen Harrier monitoring was carried out by the Golden Eagle Trust working with the Hen Harrier Project team.

The report was presented to Minister Creed by the Hen Harrier Project manager, Fergal Monaghan, who also updated on the progress of the project.

Hen Harrier Project

Speaking after the presentation the minister said: “The considerable investment by my department in the Hen Harrier project, and particularly the actions of the 1,524 participating farmers have contributed to this achievement.

“Together these participants manage over 37,000ha across all six Special Protection Areas and make a huge contribution to this biodiversity priority.

“The overall situation is still critical and there is no room for complacency, but we are moving in the right direction.”

This was echoed by the project manager, Fergal Monaghan, who said “it has been a very productive year for hen harriers.

A total of 81 chicks left the nest in 2019, up 35% on the number recorded in 2017 when the Hen Harrier Project commenced, and the highest figure recorded since the first SPA survey in 2005.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, also welcomed the substantial increase in fledging in 2019, adding: “I am looking forward to my department’s continuing involvement in the Hen Harrier Project and other initiatives to improve the conservation status of the species.”

Payments

Minister Creed also welcomed the commencement of 2019 habitat payments to farmers under the Hen Harrier Programme.

Some 1,500 participating farmers will be receiving approximately €3 million in payments between now and the end of the year.

Minister Creed also confirmed that payments to 328 farmer participants in the Burren Programme have already begun and will continue on a weekly basis. It is expected that more than €700,000 will be paid to participating farmers in the form of habitat-based payments before the end of the year.

“These locally-led projects are one of the real success stories of our Rural Development Programme and I congratulate all the projects on their ongoing good work.

“I would encourage all stakeholders to engage in the consultation process currently underway to prepare for the next Common Agricultural Policy, and help shape the future of locally-led schemes and agri-environment policy,” the minister concluded.