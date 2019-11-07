National Hereford Calf Show set for this Sunday

The sixth National Hereford Calf Show will take place this Sunday, November 10, which will feature over 90 entries across a number of events and competitions.

The show will kick off at 10:00am at GVM Tullamore, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. The day will start with two young handlers classes.

The winners of the junior and senior handlers competitions will each receive a new “dazzling” belt buckle, which have been sponsored by farm clothing supplier Farm Wardrobe.

There are five female classes and five male classes. There is also a commercial Hereford sired calf class, which the organisers say is aimed at promoting “the commercial viability of the Hereford breed.” This competition is offering “superb prize money”, according to organisers.

This year’s event was launched at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in September by the Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) and the North Leinster Hereford Branch, who established the first calf show in 2014.

“The calf show has gone from strength to strength each year, attracting exhibitors from all over the country, as well as spectators form the UK, and as far away as Denmark,” the organisers said.

As part of the preparations for the World Hereford Conference in New Zealand in March 2020, the winners of the IHBS’s travel bursary for that event will be on hand on Sunday to assist breeders with washing, drying, clipping, grooming and leading calves.

The judge for this year’s event will be Non Thorne, from the Studdolph Poll/Glenvale Poll and Ashdale British Polled herds in Pembrokeshire, Wales, whose family have been breeding Herefords since 1946.

The organisers said: “She is no stranger to the show ring, having won numerous accolades over the years, including herd of the year. In July 2019, Non had the honour of judging the Hereford classes at the Finnish National Show, and we look forward to welcoming the Thornes to Tullamore on Sunday.”

Among the sponsors for this year’s show are: Farm Wardrobe; ABP; Animax; Dovea Genetics; Greenvale Animal Feeds; GVM Marts; Hereford Prime; Hugh Mulvihill Auctioneer; Lakeland Dairies; Progressive Genetics; and Slaney Meats.

