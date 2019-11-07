Auction report: Collectible and modern ‘classics’ go under the hammer

Many eye-catching tractors changed hands at Cheffins’ Cambridge Vintage Sale at Sutton (England) on Saturday, October 19.

According to Cheffins, this sale (which is run on a regular basis) is “Europe’s largest auction of its type”.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

We’ve already looked at some of the Ford, County and Roadless highlights. In this report, we focus on some of the other ‘classics’ that were up for grabs.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is detailed in each accompanying description.

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1994 Massey Ferguson 390 (pictured below) was described as follows: HiLine+ cab; 12F 12R gearbox; “original tyres all round”; “in current ownership for the past 20 years”; 5,793 hours. It sold for £14,300 (no VAT).

This 1984 John Deere 3040 (pictured below) was described as follows: SG2 cab; hours unknown. It sold for £10,100 (plus VAT).

This 1982 Zetor 6011 (pictured below) was described as follows: “original tyres”; stated to be in “very original condition” and “always barn stored”; claimed to have recorded a “genuine 1,673 hours”. It sold for £6,800 (plus VAT).

This International 685 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number B510002B012349-XA; showing just 2,868 hours. It sold for £6,200 (no VAT).

This 1963 McCormick/International B-450 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 17040; Roadless 4WD front axle; weighted front and rear wheels. It sold for £13,500.

This 1980 Trantor high-speed tractor (pictured below) was described as follows: “considerable amount of work undertaken on this machine”; hours unknown. It sold for £2,400 (no VAT).