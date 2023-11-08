A significant haul of horse tranquiliser, Ketamine was seized at Dublin Airport yesterday (Tuesday, November 7) as part of a sting operation.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 5.5kg of ketamine with an estimated value of over €332,000 at the airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers searched the baggage of a flight due to depart to the United States and Revenue told Agriland that investigations into the origin of the drug are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Image source: Revenue

The agency has urged businesses, or members of the public, who have any information regarding smuggling, to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Ketamine

Dr. Kathy Clarke, retired head of anaesthesia at the Royal Veterinary College, in the UK has stated that ketamine is one of the most widely used anaesthetic medicines in veterinary practice worldwide.

“For large domestic animals, in developed and developing countries, ketamine by the intravenous route is the drug of choice for induction (and sometimes maintenance) of anaesthesia,” she stated.

It is used widely in horses, cattle and other large animals and is also given by epidural injection for analgesia in suitable cases (large and small animals) – e.g., following spinal surgery.

However in recent years, ketamine has been used as an illegal drug to mix with other illicit drugs such as cocaine.

The United States (US) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated: “Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects.

“Ketamine distorts the perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control.

It is referred to as a ‘dissociative anaesthetic hallucinogen’ because it makes patients feel detached from their pain and environment, according to the DEA.

Many agencies have warned against its illegal use in the drug trade as it can prove fatal in some circumstances.