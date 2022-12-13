A Donegal farmer is offering a €1,000 reward for information on 34 ewes which he said have “definitely [been] stolen” from his farm.

Declan McGinty issued a plea for information on the whereabouts of his ewes in mid- to late November, but since then, no information has emerged.

The ewes taken from McGinty’s farm are comrades to the ewes in the picture (below). Declan said that ewes, missing from his hill at Clogher, Barnesmore, were marked with blue on their shoulders and a light mark of red behind their heads.

As no new information has come from his appeals in recent weeks, Declan said that the missing sheep, at this stage, were “definitely stolen”.

He is offering a €1,000 reward for to anyone that comes forward with information leading to the return of the sheep or the prosecution of the person/persons responsible for the alleged theft.

Advertisement

48 lambs killed in Moneygall

In other sheep related news, a devastating dog attack in Moneygall, Co. Offaly has resulted in 48 lambs being killed last weekend.

The serious attack is the second to have occurred in the space of a few days, with the other occurring in Co. Kildare a few days prior, where 12 sheep were mauled and killed.

The farmer whose sheep were victims of the dog attack in Moneygall has appealed to the owner of the dogs to have them euthanised.

The blood would have been substantial and evident to the dog owners when they returned home, the farmer said.

He claimed that the next time it could be a child or adult who the dogs attack because they have had the taste of blood.